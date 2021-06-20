Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,624 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 85.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vital Farms were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170,872 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 422,105 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $839.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,832 shares of company stock worth $14,462,919.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.