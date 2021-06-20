Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $461.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

