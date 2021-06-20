Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Berry were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.