Rhumbline Advisers Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,318,000 after acquiring an additional 460,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193,331 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,063,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $470,137 over the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.