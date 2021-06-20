BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 154,809 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

