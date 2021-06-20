Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

