Swiss National Bank Invests $122,000 in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

BM Technologies stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

