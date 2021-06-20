BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $420.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

