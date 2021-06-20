BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 102.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

