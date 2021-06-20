Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.94. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

