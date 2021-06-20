Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of STLHF stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

