Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Sierra Bancorp worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

