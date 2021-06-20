Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ViewRay were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.03.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

