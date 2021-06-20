Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.