Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.06.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$58.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.22 and a 52 week high of C$59.43.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

