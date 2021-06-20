Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 22,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,724% compared to the typical daily volume of 588 call options.

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $30.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

