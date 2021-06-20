Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Sells $14,436,495.36 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35.

On Friday, June 4th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ICAP boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

