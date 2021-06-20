Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $160,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

