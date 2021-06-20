Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 108,900 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

