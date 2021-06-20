China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) versus Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Head to Head Survey

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and China Customer Relations Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -195.81% -3.52% China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and China Customer Relations Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A China Customer Relations Centers $240.32 million 0.48 $24.86 million N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blade Air Mobility and China Customer Relations Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.47%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Risk & Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers beats Blade Air Mobility on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research, as well as artificial intelligence customer care services. The company also provides employee leasing outsourcing services to clients. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Taian, the People's Republic of China.

