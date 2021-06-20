Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 4.9%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.52 and last traded at $116.35. 8,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 458,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,834 shares of company stock worth $6,394,544. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.