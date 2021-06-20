$45.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce $45.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $47.53 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

