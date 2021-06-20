Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.60% from the company’s previous close.

SFTW stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFTW. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

