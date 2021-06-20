Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

NYSE:LH opened at $260.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.53. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

