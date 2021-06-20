National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.
Shares of NHI stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 148,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
