National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 148,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.