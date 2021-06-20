Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.37.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after buying an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 71.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.