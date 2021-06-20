Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.76. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 449,928 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEO shares. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

