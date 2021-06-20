HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Shares Up 1.9%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 63,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 26,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.06.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. 47.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

