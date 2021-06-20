ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 325,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,167,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKX. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000.

