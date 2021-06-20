Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after purchasing an additional 194,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

KREF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

