AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $114.42 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,274 shares of company stock worth $11,240,737 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after buying an additional 121,485 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

