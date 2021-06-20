39,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $2,112,000.

Shares of GSEVU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

