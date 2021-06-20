Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWLI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $230.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $836.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

