Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Harmonic worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.