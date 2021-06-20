Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,692 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Vapotherm worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

