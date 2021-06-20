Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

