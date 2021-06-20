The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

