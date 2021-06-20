9,103 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $15,520,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

