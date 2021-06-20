Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $408,000 in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.