Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,592 Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,600 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

