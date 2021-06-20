Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

SSP opened at $19.19 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.