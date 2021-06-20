13,116 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSPK. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,385,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSPK stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

