Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $49.25 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.