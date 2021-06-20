Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,557 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $15,930,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 0.36. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79.

PLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

