Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

