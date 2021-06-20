Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$18.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.