Roth Capital Increases Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $10.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOEV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.24. Canoo has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canoo will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

