Financial Contrast: Lemonade (LMND) and The Competition

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one of 93 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lemonade to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Lemonade and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lemonade
|$94.40 million
|-$122.30 million
|-28.60
|Lemonade Competitors
|$11.86 billion
|$1.35 billion
|115.43
Institutional and Insider Ownership
33.9% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Lemonade and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lemonade
|-147.00%
|-26.53%
|-15.24%
|Lemonade Competitors
|8.13%
|3.97%
|1.17%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lemonade and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lemonade
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2.00
|Lemonade Competitors
|630
|2847
|2547
|138
|2.36
Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $88.57, indicating a potential downside of 14.70%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Lemonade’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Lemonade peers beat Lemonade on 11 of the 12 factors compared.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
