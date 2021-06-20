Financial Contrast: Lemonade (LMND) and The Competition

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one of 93 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lemonade to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million -$122.30 million -28.60 Lemonade Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 115.43

Lemonade’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -147.00% -26.53% -15.24% Lemonade Competitors 8.13% 3.97% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lemonade and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00 Lemonade Competitors 630 2847 2547 138 2.36

Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $88.57, indicating a potential downside of 14.70%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Lemonade’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lemonade peers beat Lemonade on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

