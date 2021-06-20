Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.80. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

