Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce $118.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $115.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $484.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

